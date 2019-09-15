Julian Assange To Remain Jailed After Serving Sentence

WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange was ordered to remain in prison once his 50-week prison sentence ends on September 22, over concerns that he will evade a US extradition request due to his “history of absconding,” according to the BBC.

Magistrate says Assange to remain in prison indefinitely. He has been in increasing forms of deprivation of liberty since his arrest 9 years ago, one week after he started publishing Cablegate. The Cablegate portion of US charges amount to a life sentence. 50 out of 175 years. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) September 13, 2019

This morning’s hearing was not a bail hearing, it was a technical hearing. Despite this, The magistrate preemptively refused bail before the defence requested it. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) September 13, 2019

The 48-year-old Assange was arrested on April 11th and found guilty of violating the terms of his bail conditions nearly seven years earlier, after he claimed asylum at Ecuador’s London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden where he was wanted for questining over an alleged sexual assault. On May 1, he was sentenced to 50 weeks in London’s Belmarsh Prison – however the reason for Assange’s September release date (just 23 weeks later including time served) is unclear.

"In my view, I have substantial ground for believing if I release you, you will abscond again," said Westminster Magistrates' Court District Judge Vanessa Baraitser.