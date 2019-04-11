JULIAN ASSANGE ARREST: WHAT ARE THE CHARGES AND WILL WIKILEAKS CO-FOUNDER BE EXTRADITED?

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police Service announced Thursday morning, “on behalf of the United States authorities.”

Assange, 47, took refuge in the embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault allegations in a case that was later dropped.

Assange, who had long denied the sexual assault allegations against him, had sought asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, fearing that he would be extradited to the U.S. to face charges over WikiLeak’s release in 2010 of sensitive government data and files from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The Metropolitan Police Service said originally that its officers arrested Assange on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 29, 2012, for failing to surrender to the court, saying it had a “duty to execute the warrant” on behalf of the court.

It has since confirmed that Assange was “arrested on behalf of the United States authorities” in response to an extradition request, reported The Washington Post.

The arrest came after Ecuador's government withdrew Assange's asylum after what it said were his repeated violations of international conventions.