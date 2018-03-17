Judy Garland Was Molested By Munchkins On ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Book Claims

Judy Garland was just a teenager when she starred in the iconic film, “The Wizard of Oz.” But a posthumous memoir from her former husband says she was sexually harassed by the little people who played “the munchkins” in the 1939 film.

“They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress,” wrote Sid Luft, who married Garland in 1952. “The men were 40 or more years old,” wrote Sid Luft, a former movie produce who penned “Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland.”

“They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small,” he said.

Luft, who helped Garland return to the big screen in the 1950s, died in 2005 at age 89. Garland, daughter of performer Liza Minnelli, passed away in 1969 at just 47. His book will be released in paperback in September.

Garland had also said the munchkins were anything but the innocent little people portrayed in the film, The Wrap reported.

“They were drunks,” she said in a 1967 interview with TV talk show host Jack Paar. “They put them all in one hotel … they got smashed every night, and the police had to pick them up in butterfly nets.” – READ MORE

