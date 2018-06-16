Judiciary Committee Says They’ll Drag Strzok Before Congress

In the wake of Thursday’s report from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the House Judiciary Committee announced in a tweet that they want FBI Agent Peter Strzok to appear before Congress to explain potential biases which ought to have led to his recusal.

The report contained more text messages from Strzok and his alleged lover, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, including what might have been the most damning exchange yet.

In it, Page texted Strzok asking, “(Trump’s) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok replied ominously.

That could earn Strzok a seat before the House Judiciary Committee in relatively short order, if a tweet posted on their account is any indication.

The failure to disclose and produce these messages to Congress continues a pattern of non-cooperation and interference with our joint investigation. The House Judiciary Committee intends to issue a subpoena to Peter Strzok to compel his testimony before the Committees. pic.twitter.com/7vM68ZmSLc — House Judiciary ⚖ (@HouseJudiciary) June 14, 2018

The tweet features a video showing the text message exchange, along with a message that no doubt had Strzok reaching for the alprazolam.

“The failure to disclose and produce these messages to Congress continues a pattern of non-cooperation and interference with our joint investigation,” the tweet read.

“The House Judiciary Committee intends to issue a subpoena to Peter Strzok to compel his testimony before the Committees.” – READ MORE

