Judicial Watch Sues North Carolina for 1M Inactive Voters on Voting Rolls

Judicial Watch, a watchdog organization, has filed a lawsuit against North Carolina and two of its counties for having nearly one million inactive voters on their voting rolls.

On Thursday, Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit against North Carolina, Mecklenburg County, and Guildford County, alleging that state election officials have failed to clean voter rolls in violation of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

North Carolina, according to its own state data, has nearly one million inactive registered voters on its voter rolls. Likewise, Judicial Watch alleges that Mecklenburg County and Guilford County each have more registered voters on their rolls than the total number of eligible voters in the regions.

For example, Judicial Watch analysis finds that Mecklenburg County has a voter registration rate of 107 percent, while Guilford County has a voter registration rate of 102 percent. In Mecklenburg County, Judicial Watch alleges there are about 115,000 inactive voters on the voter rolls, and in Guilford County there are about 72,000 inactive voters. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --