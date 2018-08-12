Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for Communications Between Ohr, Steele & Fusion GPS

Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Justice for access to communications related to the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

The conservative watchdog group is seeking various records related to former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr, dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS.

In a statement, Judicial Watch said it sued because the Justice Department failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request filed in May.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton explained on “Hannity” that Fusion GPS — which employed Nellie Ohr — was retained by a lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to compile opposition research on then-candidate Donald Trump.