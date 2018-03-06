Judicial Watch sues DOJ for Bruce and Nellie Ohr records related to Fusion GPS, anti-Trump dossier

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch is suing the Justice Department for records related to Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr, and their involvement in the now-infamous anti-Trump dossier.

The suit was filed Monday, following the Justice Department’s failure to respond to Judicial Watch’s December 2017 Freedom of Information Act requests about the couple and their connection to research firm Fusion GPS.

Judicial Watch’s first lawsuit, related to their FOIA request from Dec. 7, 2017, seeks records of contact or communications between Ohr, Steele, and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, along with any other Fusion GPS employees; calendar entries, and travel requests for Ohr.

The second suit is connected to the group’s Dec. 12, 2017 FOIA request, seeking emails, text messages and chats between Justice Department officials in the Attorney General’s office and Nellie Ohr.

Bruce Ohr, who has since been demoted from a top post at the Justice Department, was a close contact for British ex-intelligence agent Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier on behalf of Fusion GPS. – READ MORE

