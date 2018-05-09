Judicial Watch May Get Peek at Redacted Mueller Scope Memo

Justice Department officials “may soon provide” Judicial Watch with “additional, previously withheld material” from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s memo outlining the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the watchdog organization announced Tuesday.

Rosenstein circulated his Aug. 2, 2017, memo detailing the scope of Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian interests. The memo granted Mueller the authority to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump” and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from that investigation.”

Although significant portions of the released memo were redacted, one broad aspect of Mueller’s scope included investigating whether Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, “committed a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials” or “committed a crime or crimes arising out of payments he received from the Ukrainian government before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych.”

Judicial Watch announced Tuesday that the DOJ responded to its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on Thursday and notified the organization that the department was “processing the August 2 memo to determine if it can release additional portions that have not already been filed publicly.”

“We are pleased, especially after Judge [T.S.] Ellis’ hearing, that our lawsuit is causing the Justice Department to rethink its cover-up of the ‘scope memo’ for Mueller,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement Tuesday. – READ MORE

