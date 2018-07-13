Judge’s Response To Transgender Teen’s Request For Name Change Shocks Parents

What they thought was going to be a mere “formality” turned into a headline-grabbing rebuff of adolescent transgenderism by a Ohio probate judge.

Judge Kirby’s decision, they told reporters, included a mini-lecture on the influence of the media and statistics showing that a vast majority of kids grow out of gender dysphoria.

“He started out by asking us did this all start when all of this stuff came out in the media. And we didn’t know what he was talking about. And later on he clarified he was talking about when Bruce Jenner came out,” said Leigh.

“The judge met with us for 15 to 20 minutes and then decided that he knew better than the parents and the doctors and our child,” said Kylen. “We just don’t feel that’s right.”

Kirby, who referred to the teen as Heidi in his ruling, wrote that “children change significantly and rapidly,” and concluded his denial of the request with three words: “Age. Develop. Mature.” – READ MORE

The Daily Caller reported that Urban Dictionary defines Minor Attracted Persons — also known as MAPs — as a blanket term that includes infantophiles (a person attracted to infants), pedophiles (a person attracted to prepubescent children), hebephiles (a person attracted to pubescent children) and ephebophiles (a person attracted to post-pubescent children).

There are also NOMAPs or “Non-Offending Minor Attracted Persons” who reportedly don’t act on their attractions. “Just because someone is attracted to a child does not mean they are automatically going to sexually abuse them,” The Prevention Project said.

They’re using this new term in order to distance themselves from the toxicity of the connotation of the word “pedophile” and become a part of the LGBT community.

The MAP community claims that pedophiles are “misunderstood, marginalized people,” much like the LGBT community, according to The Daily Caller. They even created a flag for Gay Pride Month.

PSA TO MINORS: IF YOU SEE THIS “””PRIDE””” FLAG ANYWHERE BE WARNED

this flag is for MAPs, which stands for minor attracted person(s)

THIS IS A FLAG FOR PEDOPHILES pic.twitter.com/agx2ryySqx — Fish! 🐠 (@COMMUNIST_FISH) June 28, 2018

Websites like The Prevention Project say that “Everyone (Including Minor Attracted Persons or MAPs) Deserves Support” and provide stories that are meant to pull on heartstrings. – READ MORE

