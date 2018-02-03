True Pundit

Judge Won’t Charge Father Who Lunged At Nassar With Contempt Of Court

Randall Margraves, who lunged at convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar on Friday morning and had to be restrained by deputies, will not be punished by the judge with contempt of court, although the judge will have to decide whether he could face criminal assault charges.

After the judge ruled she would not charge him, Margraves apologized to the court, admitting that he lost his composure because when his daughters made their statements, Nassar shook his head. – READ MORE

Explosive courtroom footage from the Larry Nassar sentencing as the father of three U.S. gymnasts tries to attack the disgraced ex-sports doctor who molested his daughters in Michigan.

“Give me one minute with that bastard,” Randall Margraves, the father of three gymnasts molested by Nassar said as he was being restrained on the ground. “I want that son of a bitch”

