Judge who ruled Trump accountants must comply with subpoena is not only an Obama appointee — he is an Obama donor

A federal judge ruled Monday that President Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, must comply with a subpoena by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requesting financial documents related to Trump and his businesses. But new information highlighted Monday revealed the ruling judge may have some political bias.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, defended the broad authority given to Congress to investigate the president.

Financial records indicate that Mehta personally donated to Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012.

Records show that Mehta donated $1,000 to the Obama/Biden re-election campaign on Sept. 17, 2012, then donated another $1,000 to the same campaign one month later on Oct. 16, 2012.