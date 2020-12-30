Judge Who Is Stacey Abrams’ Sister Blocks Challenges to Voter Eligibility in Two Counties Ahead of Senate Runoff

Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, a federal judge in Georgia and sister of failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, effectively blocked challenges to voter eligibility in two Georgia counties ahead of the January 5 Senate runoff.

Gardner on Monday ruled in favor of Majority Forward, the nonprofit organization of former Clinton campaign attorney Marc Elias, who remains at the helm of many of the voting challenges seeded throughout the U.S. He contended that Republicans tried to “disenfranchise” thousands of voters, particularly 4,000 in two Georgia counties — Muscogee County and Ben Hill County — based on groundless “change-of-address” data.

A voter named Ralph Russell brought forth the challenge in mid-December, alleging that he “had compared evidence from publicly accessible voter registration databases to prove that these voters had moved out of Georgia,” per Politico.

Russell reportedly told the board that he believed that the individuals “as a result of registering their name and change of address to a location outside of Muscogee County, removed to another state with the intention of making the new state their residence.”

“Thus, each individual has lost their residence in Muscogee County, and consequently, each individual is ineligible to vote in Muscogee County,” he argued, winning support from the board. The board’s decision would require those on the list to instead cast a provisional ballot as well as show “additional evidence of residency to vote.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --