Judge turns down DOJ request for a stay in lawsuit against Robert Mueller

A federal court judge ruled Thursday against letting the ongoing partial government shutdown delay conservative author Jerome Corsi’s lawsuit accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of “illegal and unconstitutional surveillance” and leaking to the media.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon denied a motion to stay sought by the Department of Justice, rejecting the government’s request to postpone a court hearing in Mr. Corsi’s case over the partial shutdown that started Saturday.

The hearing “shall take place as scheduled,” Judge Leon ordered from D.C. federal court.

Mr. Corsi, 72, applauded the ruling a series of Twitter posts.

“I plan to be in court,” he tweeted.

A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office declined to comment on the judge’s order. – READ MORE