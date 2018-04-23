Judge: Trump lawyer’s request to delay Stormy Daniels trial has ‘some gaping holes’

A federal judge on Friday said there are “gaping holes” in a request from President Trump‘s attorney to delay proceedings in a lawsuit filed by adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

Michael Cohen wants to delay the lawsuit due to the FBI raid of Cohen’s office, home and hotel room earlier this month.

Reuters reported that U.S. District Judge James Otero said in a Los Angeles courtroom that he needed more time to review the request to stay Daniels’s lawsuit over a nondisclosure agreement regarding her alleged affair with the president.

Otero did not indicate when he would provide a final ruling.

During Friday’s hearing, Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti said during the hearing that Cohen presumably “knows where a lot of bodies are buried,” according to Reuters. He urged that the case proceed quickly because it has “critical importance” to the public.

Read more at thehill.com

