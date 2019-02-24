Judge tosses North Carolina mandatory voter ID amendment citing gerrymandering

A judge in North Carolina on Friday tossed out the state’s constitutional amendment requiring a voter ID, citing prevalent gerrymandering in the state’s General Assembly.

Wake County Superior Court Judge G. Bryan Collins wrote in a ruling late Friday afternoon that the North Carolina General Assembly is so gerrymandered that its members do not truly represent the state’s residents and thus should never have proposed a voter ID amendment in the first place.

“An illegally constituted General Assembly does not represent the people of North Carolina and is therefore not empowered to pass legislation that would amend the state’s constitution,” Collins wrote.

Collins also tossed out a second Republican-backed amendment implementing a cap on the state’s income tax.

North Carolina’s GOP chairman told the Raleigh News & Observer that the ruling should be overturned.- READ MORE