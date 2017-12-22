Judge throws out lawsuit against Trump over business ties

Restaurant workers, a hotel event booker and a watchdog group who say President Donald Trump has business conflicts that violate the Constitution cannot sue him, a New York judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels said it was too soon for the lawsuit to be considered by the courts, particularly because Congress had not considered the issue.

The lawsuit earlier this year alleged that Trump’s “vast, complicated, and secret” business interests were creating conflicts of interest. It claimed the business ties violated the Constitution’s ban against taking foreign gifts and money without Congress’ permission, including for hotel stays or office leases.

Trump had called the lawsuit “totally without merit” while aides to the Republican president dismissed it as politically motivated. – READ MORE

