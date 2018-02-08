Judge Sticks It to LGBT Activists in Special Ruling for Cake Shop Owner

For once, a Christian cake shop owner has triumphed over her LGBT bullies in court — and to top it all off, it happened in the most unlikely state: California.

The case began in August of last year, when Christian baker Cathy Miller of Tastries Bakery refused to bake a wedding cake for Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio, according to The Bakersfield Californian.

Unable to take no for an answer, the gay couple filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing accusing Miller of violating the Unruh Civil Rights Act, a state law that prohibits discrimination based on characteristics such as sexual orientation. The DFEH bought this accusation hook, line and sinker, and subsequently filed a suit against Miller.

Now fast forward to Monday, when, stunningly enough, Kern County Superior Court Judge David Lampe sided with the Christian baker — and against the DFEH and the gay couple. The ruling was a stirring defense of religious liberty.

“A wedding cake is not just a cake in a Free Speech analysis. It is an artistic expression by the person making it that is to be used traditionally as a centerpiece in the celebration of a marriage,” he said, as reported by the Bakersfield Californian. “There could not be a greater form of expressive conduct.” – READ MORE

