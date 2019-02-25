Judge Rules Male-Only Military Draft Is Unconstitutional

A federal court judge in Texas has struck a blow for “feminism,” ruling Friday that a men-only draft is unconstitutional and represents an instance of “gender-based discrimination” under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the judge “sided with a San Diego men’s advocacy group that challenged the government’s practice of having only men sign up for the draft,” though the judge “stopped short of ordering the Selective Service System to register women for military service.”

Two men in Texas, who were then of age to register for the Selective Service System, filed suit against the government over the draft back in 2013, claiming that it was unfair to discriminate against women in the draft, particularly given that women now serve in front-line combat roles in the military and are competing with men for some of the military’s most difficult roles.

A San Diego “men’s rights” group, the National Coalition for Men, eventually joined in the suit.

“This case balances on the tension between the constitutionally enshrined power of Congress to raise armies and the constitutional mandate that no person be denied the equal protection of the law,” the judge wrote in his decision. He added that a decision was needed because Congress has been debating the issue of drafting women for decades with no result.- READ MORE