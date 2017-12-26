Judge Rules in Favor of Dem Member Suing Trump’s Voting Commission

A judge has ruled in favor of a Democratic member of President Donald Trump’s voting commission who sued the panel and its leadership last month, claiming the group is withholding key information from him and not fairly balanced, according to reports.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democratic member of the panel created by the Trump administration to investigate voter fraud, sued the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity last month in U.S. District Court.

Dunlap claimed that the panel should be subject to the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which would require the vote commission to be “fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented,” as well as requiring all materials be made available to its members. – READ MORE

