Judge Rosemarie Aquilina criticized for Larry Nassar sex abuse sentencing remarks

The Michigan judge who sentenced disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to as many as 175 years in prison on Tuesday has come under scrutiny for her sentencing remarks, which critics contend may have crossed a line.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina concluded Nassar’s sentencing in dramatic fashion. After reading excerpts from a letter he had recently written to her, she threw the paper aside as if it were a piece of trash. The gesture was immediately made into a popular .gif and shared on social media sites.

This GIF of Judge Aquilina throwing away the letter Larry Nassar wrote the court about how hard it is for him to listen to victim testimonies PRETTY MUCH SAYS IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/5HB9WMaPqU — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 24, 2018

Aquilina then sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting young female athletes.

“I just signed your death warrant,” Aquilina now famously declared.

The reaction by the judge was met by cheers and jeers. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, one of the many who came forward accusing Nassar of sexual abuse, called Aquilina her “hero.”

Others didn’t feel the same way. Kevin Daley, a reporter with the Daily Caller, called the judge “disgraceful” in a column.

“The judge told Nassar he could not be rehabilitated, took enormous satisfaction in, as she put it, signing his death warrant, and openly mused about subjecting him to gang rape,” Daley wrote.

During the sentencing, Aquilina told Nassar: “If [the U.S. Constitution] did, I have to say, I might allow what [Nassar] did to all of these beautiful souls ― these young women in their childhood ― I would allow some or many people to do to him what he did to others.”

Graeme Wood, a reporter with The Atlantic, felt Aquilina’s “beautiful souls” remark crossed a line, too.

“The dignity of the proceedings was diminished by a few words, though, that the judge offered by way of regret,” Wood wrote. “… Subjecting Nassar to a lifetime of rape is not my idea of justice, and fantasizing about it is not my idea of judicial temperament.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A gymnast claims she unknowingly competed on a broken leg because disgraced former Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar was “more concerned with sexually abusing me,” she testified at court Tuesday.

Isabell Hutchins, a former five-year, Level 10 gymnast, said that Nassar did not give her a proper diagnosis of a broken leg in 2011, she told a Michigan court.

“Did he ignore what was wrong with my leg so I could continue seeing him longer?” Hutchins testified.

“Am I still having pain today because my doctor was more concerned with sexually abusing me?” she added.

The former gymnast claims that she practiced, competed and even made it to the national championship on a broken leg.

Nassar told her “nothing was wrong,” but would massage her body after practices. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Dr. Lawrence G. Nassar, 54, the former team doctor for the American gymnastics team, to 40 – 175 years in prison for the sexual abuse he inflicted on scores of young women, telling Nassar, “It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. … I just signed your death warrant.”

The seven-day hearing preceding the sentencing featured 156 women coming forth and speaking of the sexual abuse they endured from Nassar. As The New York Times reported, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made certain any young woman victimized by Nassar had ample opportunity to speak, and forced Nassar to listen to their testimony, ignoring his plea to stop them from speaking. She told Nassar, “You’ve done nothing to deserve to walk outside a prison again.”

Nassar, whose abuse included girls as young as six years old, apologized, saying, “Your words these past several days have had a significant effect on myself and have shaken me to my core. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days.”

Before she sentenced Nassar, Judge Aquilina made a point of reading aloud parts of a letter that he had submitted to the court last week. In the letter he alleged that the accusers targeting him for his sexual abuse were seeking attention from the media as well as money. Aquilina read Nassar’s statement, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” prompting gasps from the gallery. Nassar also wrote of the judge, “She wants me to sit in the witness box next to her for all four days so the media cameras will be directed toward her.” – READ MORE