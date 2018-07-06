Judge rejects Trump administration’s request to block California sanctuary laws

A federal judge on Thursday rejected the Trump administration’s request to block California’s sanctuary law, delivering a blow to the Justice Department’s efforts to crack down on so-called sanctuary states and cities.

But the judge issued a warning that courts were “no place for politics,” stating this opinion would “neither define nor solve” immigration in the U.S.

In a court order, U.S. District Judge John Mendez denied the administration’s request for a preliminary injunction on three state laws passed by California legislators last year.

In a rebuke to California, however, Mendez granted the Justice Department’s request to block California officials from enforcing a law that sought to limit private employers’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The judge warned that the rulings would not serve as a definitive fix to the country’s debate over immigration and urged lawmakers to work in a bipartisan fashion to address the issues. – READ MORE

