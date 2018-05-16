Judge rejects Manafort motion to dismiss Russia probe charges

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort‘s request to toss out five criminal charges against him in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled in Washington, D.C., that Mueller had the right to bring the charges against Manafort, shutting down the argument by Manafort’s lawyer that they had nothing to do with the Russia investigation.

Jackson wrote that “the Special Counsel was authorized from the start to investigate the defendant not only for coordinating with the Russian government, but also for violations of law arising out of payments received from the former President of Ukraine.”

The judge maintained that it was appropriate for investigators to look into Manafort’s lobbying history while probing possible coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia, saying the Manafort indictment fell “squarely” in the authority granted to Mueller by the Justice Department. – READ MORE

