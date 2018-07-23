Judge Pirro on Being Shouted Down on ‘The View’: A ‘Microcosm’ of the Hatred for President Trump

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro said that her experience last week on ABC’s “The View” exemplified the hatred toward President Trump.

“This isn’t about me,” Pirro said. “There is a bigger issue at play here. ‘The View’ was just a microcosm of what’s going on in this country,” she said.

On “Justice,” @JudgeJeanine said that “we can’t have conversations anymore” in today’s political landscape. pic.twitter.com/TM0vVwNpEh — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2018

The level of hatred toward President Trump is beyond anything seen in the history of the United States thus far, she added.

“Now, Donald Trump is the target of vitriol so palpable, it’s simply frightening.”

Pirro on Saturday said that she’d like to move on after she and “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg got in a heated exchange during Thursday’s show. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1