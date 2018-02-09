Judge Pirro: ‘We’re on the Brink of Indictments’ Over FBI’s Misconduct (Video)

Judge Jeanine Pirro said she believes “indictments” will start coming down over the misconduct by the FBI, calling for an “active criminal investigation” of former FBI Director James Comey.

“We’re on the brink of indictments coming down,” she said on “Hannity,” calling out FBI “lovebirds” Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, along with Bruce Ohr, Andrew McCabe and Bill Priestap.

.@JudgeJeanine: "Comey needs to be the target of an active criminal investigation, I've said that a million times…Comey should've been fired the day after he decided that he was the 'Attorney General'." pic.twitter.com/6Ktgt2OKWy — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2018

