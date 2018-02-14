Judge orders release of sealed Bill Clinton documents from Ken Starr probe

A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of documents from then-Independent Counsel Ken Starr’s two-decade old probe that led to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted the order Monday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from CNN.

According to the judge’s order, CNN journalist Katelyn Polantz requested on Feb. 9, 2018 that eight sealed matters arising from Starr’s 1998 investigation of Clinton “be unsealed and made public.”

Starr’s investigation began with the suicide of Clinton adviser Vince Foster and the Clintons’ Whitewater real estate deal in Arkansas. But it later expanded to include accusations of sexual misconduct and perjury, including Clinton’s relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. – READ MORE

President Bill Clinton was enjoying a chain of compliments from a New Yorker on the street Thursday as he sat in traffic.

Then the man firing off the compliments eventually turned on Clinton after masterfully luring the ex-President into a sense of comfort.

Clinton then, to his credit, acknowledged he’d been played.

EPIC VIDEO: Former President Bill Clinton chats with New Yorker until he asks him “How’s Monica?” pic.twitter.com/DkZlTheaSe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2018

“Scandalous” – a riveting, up-close look at the Clinton scandals of the 1990s – will premiere on Sunday night at 8:00pm ET on Fox News Channel.

In the first seven-episode installment of the documentary-style series, viewers will be taken inside the events that enveloped Washington, D.C., and ultimately led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Narrated by acclaimed actor Bruce McGill, the first episode on January 21 will examine the investigations of then-President Clinton by the Office of the Independent Counsel. The powerful story will unfold each Sunday night at 8pm ET, featuring archival footage and records and never-before seen photos from the investigation.

Filmed in cinematic style, viewers will hear from more than 45 people who were involved on both sides of the investigation and subsequent impeachment trial, revisiting the daily twists and turns two decades after Monica Lewinsky first captivated the world. – READ MORE

