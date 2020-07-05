Judge Orders Jeffrey Epstein Accuser To Destroy Files

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has been ordered by a US District Judge to destroy files believed to contain the names of Epstein’s associates – because they were “improperly obtained.’

Senior US District Judge Loretta Preska said on Wednesday that Giuffre’s attorneys would need to provide proof that the documents had been destroyed, adding that “Counsel shall submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken to do so,” according to Newsweek.

Preska noted that a protective order governing the ‘improperly obtained’ documents only applied during a civil lawsuit proceeding which has been settled.

Preska’s ruling came after a request by attorney Alan Dershowitz to gain access to the documents. Giuffre has claimed that Dershowitz was one of the men Epstein forced her to have sex with. In response, Dershowitz sued Giuffre for defamation in 2019. Dershowitz claimed that obtaining the Epstein files would be an asset to his defense.

Preska said in her ruling that Dershowitz’s desire to see all of the files “with over a thousand docket entries” was not a “targeted strike” but a “carpet bombing.” –Newsweek

In September 2019, an attorney for Epstein’s alleged ‘madam,’ Ghislaine Maxwell – who was arrested on Thursday, told Preska that that there are “hundreds” of people named in some 2,000 pages of documents. – READ MORE

