Judge Orders Google To Turn Over An Entire Year Of Jussie Smollett’s Data

A Cook County judge has ordered Google to turn over nearly all of Jussie Smollett’s data from the last year as prosecutors move forward in investigating the alleged hate crime hoax.

The Chicago Tribune reported, “The warrants, filed last month in Circuit Court, sought a trove of documentation from Smollett and his manager’s Google accounts — not just emails but also drafted and deleted messages; any files in their Google Drive cloud storage services; any Google Voice texts, calls and contacts; search and web browsing history; and location data.”

In the warrants, investigators asked for an entire year of data, starting in November 2018 and ending in November 2019.

The Tribune added, "Authorities could be looking for any incriminating remarks from Smollett or his manager, especially in the months after State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office abruptly dismissed disorderly conduct charges against the then-'Empire' actor just weeks after his indictment."