Judge orders attorney for Straight Pride protester arrested while in court

Authorities arrested a Boston-based defense attorney on Wednesday, who was held in contempt of court while defending her client.

Her client was one of the protesters arrested during the Straight Pride Parade on Saturday.

Susan Church, an immigration attorney, was handcuffed and remanded to a jail cell after she protested against Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott’s decision to reject prosecutors’ recommendations to dismiss the disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges that were laid against her client.

According to WBUR-TV, Church was arguing case law, which supported the decision to avoid pursuing charges against the client. Church argued that Sinnott didn’t have authority to reject the prosecution’s decision not to prosecute many of the counterprotesters.

Sinnott told the courtroom that while Church was clearly "filled with passion," she "kept talking over me," WBZ-TV reported.