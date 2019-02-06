Judge Napolitano Says The Reason Democrats Want Northam Gone Is Trump

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Democrats want Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to step down so they can continue to attack President Donald Trump as a racist.

“The political leverage is every Democrat in the country, and probably some Republicans as well, but mainly Democrats … want him out. Why do they want him out? They want to be able to tarnish Donald Trump as a racist,” Napolitano said.

“Because of the way … the comments he made after the Charlottesville, Virginia, murder and racial clash that took place. And they will lose standing to do that if the governor of Virginia still has this.”

Napolitano compared Northam, a Democrat, to former President Lyndon B. Johnson and said he could still turn things around if he remains in office.

“One of the most vicious racist in terms of his language in our modern era was President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who did the most for equal rights and civil rights proving that the adult LBJ … was far different than the youthful LBJ,” he said.

“Gov. Northam stays in office, if he stays, he has the opportunity to demonstrate that he is not the person that the Democrats think he is because of what he may have done and they say he did in his youth.”

