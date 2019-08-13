Judge Napolitano on Epstein suicide: Key question is ‘did someone intentionally look the other way?’

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano examined the key questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein‘s apparent suicide on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, and claimed that there’s more corruption within the prison system that must be rooted out.

“The federal detention facility where he was being held, obviously, is poorly managed. The attorney general himself said that,” Napolitano said. “The question is: was there corruption? Did somebody intentionally look the other way, or was there criminally negligent homicide? So, allowing a person the means with which to kill, when you have a duty to deny the person that means, is the definition of criminally negligent homicide.”

Napolitano said he doesn’t expect any prosecutions from the federal government and criticized the prison bureau for not having simple, standard surveillance measures that could have saved Epstein’s life.

“I doubt that the government is going to prosecute anybody for that, but I don’t know how we’re going to get to the answers. The camera was off,” he said.

Napolitano added, “New Jersey hospitals have a very inexpensive camera with software. And it focuses on the patient. It’s the size of a quarter. The patient doesn’t even see it. This is for dangerous patients. The patient gets out of bed, alarms go off. Did the bureau of prisons not have this? And if they did have it, why wasn’t it turned on?” – READ MORE