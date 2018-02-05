Judge Napolitano: New Evidence Suggests Coordinated Effort Between Clinton Camp, State Dept on Trump Dossier

Judge Andrew Napolitano said he keyed-into an otherwise unremarkable reference in the FISA Memo, which referred to former MI6 Agent Christopher Steele as a “longtime FBI asset.”

Steele, the former British spy who is said to have compiled the Trump-Russia dossier, could have an “interesting problem,” according to Napolitano.

Martha MacCallum and Ed Henry reported that a foreign source gave information in the dossier to an unnamed Clinton associate, who gave it to the Obama administration, who passed it on to Steele, and “around and around.”

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Napolitano said that at that time, the FBI was “conducting a fraudulent and deceptive investigation” of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails.

He said the FBI and Justice Department fought to keep the memo from daylight and added that Steele’s mention as a “longtime FBI asset” may indeed have been why.

Napolitano said the United States, New Zealand, Great Britain, Australia and Canada have an agreement where they can share intelligence information with one another, but at the same time have sworn not to “cherry pick” which foreign agents they use for intel.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *