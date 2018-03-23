Judge Nap on Push for Clinton Email Probe Records: ‘The Excuse for Her Exoneration Is Not Credible’ (VIDEO)

Judge Andrew Napolitano said it’s “very unusual” that the Justice Department has been slow to release documents related to how the FBI handled its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

WATCH:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) on Sunday said he is prepared to subpoena the DOJ to obtain more than one million missing documents related to the case.

“It’s very unusual that a Republican Department of Justice is resisting the efforts of a Republican House of Representatives judiciary committee to find out what happened when the Democrats ran the Department of Justice,” Napolitano said on “Fox & Friends First.” – READ MORE

