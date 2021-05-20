Judge Judy says cancel culture is ‘a frightening place’ for America: ‘Not a big fan of the PC police’

Judge Judy Sheindlin is striking down cancel culture and called the now-common societal practice a “frightening place to be” in the sense that people could be afraid of expressing their true and authentic opinions.

Despite the presence of cancel culture being prevalent in the entertainment and showbiz space, Sheindlin, 78, maintains that she will remain as brash as ever and continue to shoot people straight regardless of how others may feel about her stances. Though, she certainly has no worries about that given the fact she carries a reported net worth of some $440 million, thanks to her mega-popular show “Judge Judy,” which is coming to an end on CBS syndication after 25 seasons.

“To have a fear of speaking your opinion, for fear of being put on somebody’s list and canceled? It’s a frightening place for America to be,” Sheindlin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not a big fan of the PC police.”

“Is it PC to say to people who are 19 or 23 years old, have no job, no prospects and six children, ‘Find something else to do with that organ?’ No. But where I come from, I’ve seen the ravages of that kind of neglect,” she added.

However, still donning her court hat, Sheindlin expressed an adverse perspective and pressed that any negative action could produce an outcome that could see one’s image tainted because of it. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --