VIDEO: Judge Jeanine Warns FBI Intrigue Is Pushing Americans To Revolt

Judge Jeanine Pirro says political intrigue in the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) is creating the conditions for a nationwide revolt.

As the guest host on Fox News’s “Hannity” Monday night, Pirro said the nation has moved beyond “a constitutional crisis” because of public distrust in the FBI as a result of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation into the Trump administration.

Pirro went through the list of red flags.

“The sad part of it is you’ve got [FBI Deputy Director] Andrew McCabe, who should have been fired the day [FBI Director] Christopher Wray came in — and that Christopher Wray hasn’t done it makes me concerned about the new head of the FBI, Christopher Wray,” she said.- READ MORE

