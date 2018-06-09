Judge Jeanine: There Was a Deep State Agenda to Make Sure Trump Was Teed Up for Collusion (VIDEO)

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” network host Jeanine Pirro said the conclusion from the leaks from congressional staffers and previous revelations from about the intelligence community’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election showed there was a “Deep State agenda” to set up Donald Trump for collusion.

“That is the theme, that is the intent,” Pirro said. “You got the text messages from Sstrzok and Page. There was a Deep State agenda to make sure that President Trump was teed up for collusion.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1