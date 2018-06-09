Politics TV
Judge Jeanine: There Was a Deep State Agenda to Make Sure Trump Was Teed Up for Collusion (VIDEO)
Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” network host Jeanine Pirro said the conclusion from the leaks from congressional staffers and previous revelations from about the intelligence community’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election showed there was a “Deep State agenda” to set up Donald Trump for collusion.
“That is the theme, that is the intent,” Pirro said. “You got the text messages from Sstrzok and Page. There was a Deep State agenda to make sure that President Trump was teed up for collusion.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Friday on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," network host Jeanine Pirro said the conclusion from the leaks from congressional staffers and previous revelations from about the intelligence community's involvement in the 2016 presidential election showed there was a "Deep State agenda" to set up Donald Trump for - Jeanine | Breitbart TV