JUDGE JEANINE TAKES A VICTORY LAP, THANKS WHOOPI FOR AMAZON BOOK SALES ASSIST

Judge Jeanine Pirro started and ended her Fox News show on Saturday night with nods to Thursday’s dust-up with Whoopi Goldberg on “The View.”

At the end of her opening statement, Pirro thanked Goldberg for helping make her book“number one on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.”

“I do want to thank Whoopi and the ladies of ‘The View’ for helping to make my book ‘Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy‘ number one on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. So go out and get a copy if you haven’t already,” said the Fox News host.

After Goldberg took issue on air with Pirro’s diagnosis of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the two allegedly clashed after the show. Pirro later described her altercation with host Goldberg to Sean Hannity.

“Whoopi I fought for victims my whole life and she came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building.’ And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building’ and she was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off,” Pirro told Hannity, adding that she had “never been treated like that in my life. I was stunned.”- READ MORE

