Judge Jeanine: ‘Sick and Tired’ of ‘Liars, Leakers and Liberals Attacking Our President When They Are the Ones Who Tried to Frame Him’ (VIDEO)

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro expressed her frustration with the Deep State’s attempt to “take down” and “did everything in its power to destroy” Donald Trump during his presidential campaign by spying on him and his associates.

Pirro named former FBI Director Jim Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Adviser to President Barack Obama as “liars, leakers and liberals” who attempted to frame Trump. – READ MORE

