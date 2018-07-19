Entertainment Politics
JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO I GOT TREATED ‘LESS THAN HUMAN’ By Whoopi and ‘The View’ Crew (Video)
Judge Jeanine Pirro doesn’t say she regrets going on “The View” — even though it ended in a shouting match — but it doesn’t seem like she’s in a hurry to go back either.
We got the Fox News star in NYC Thursday and asked about her highly contentious appearance on the talk show earlier in the day, which got especially heated with Whoopi Goldberg.
TMZ