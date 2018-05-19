Judge Jeanine on Coverage of Trump’s MS-13 Comment: ‘Media Wants So Much to Destroy Him’ (VIDEO)

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the mainstream media for taking President Donald Trump’s remark about dangerous MS-13 gang members out of context.

Trump on Wednesday was asked about the brutal gang and he described them as “animals.”

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before,” Trump said. – READ MORE

