Judge Jeanine: Loretta Lynch Must Have Played Role in FBI Spying On Trump (VIDEO)

It was recently reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post that the FBI had used an “informant” to subversively question fringe associates of the Trump campaign with regard to possible campaign connections with Russia. That information likely served as part of the foundation for the Trump/Russia collusion investigation.

“I want you to remember that you heard it here first,” Pirro said. “Any ‘collector’ — their name for an informant working on a national campaign — must have a sign off by the Attorney General.

“Here, that would be liar Loretta Lynch. Lynch, herself, would’ve had to have approved of an informant on that campaign. And if she didn’t, then the FBI under James Comey was even more corrupt, going rogue in their attempt to destroy Donald Trump.” – READ MORE

