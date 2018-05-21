Politics TV
Judge Jeanine: Jeff Sessions Is ‘the Most Dangerous Man in America’ (VIDEO)
During her Saturday opening statement for “Justice” on Fox News Channel, Jeanine Pirro blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling him the “most dangerous man in America” because he has “done nothing to make anyone responsible for the blatant corruption” seen from the 2016 election. – READ MORE
