Judge Jeanine: ‘It’s Time for Republicans to Stop Fighting with Each Other and Start Supporting the President’ (VIDEO)

During her Saturday opening statement for Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro called on Republicans to unite in support of President Donald Trump.

.@JudgeJeanine: “It’s time for Republicans to stop fighting with each other and start supporting the president.” pic.twitter.com/AljIXI8Yd5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2018

“They decide to trash, belittle and shame the president and his family, including the first lady, making fun of their accent, their intellectual capability, their hair, you name it, and they decide to ignore a congressional subpoena for Department of Justice documents on the FISA abuse scandal and the Hillary Clinton investigation,” Pirro began. “So, who are they? And who do we blame for the repeated trashing of the first lady? Why is open season on the first family? Who do we blame for the refusal to honor congressional subpoenas? There is only one group to blame, and that group is the Republican Party.” – READ MORE

