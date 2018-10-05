Judge Jeanine: Dems Overplayed Their Hand on Kavanaugh and It’s Going to Backfire

On “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, Judge Jeanine Pirro joined said Democrats have overplayed their hand in the Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation controversy, and it’s going to backfire on them.

She said Democrats have run with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s decades-old sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh despite a lack of evidence and corroborating witnesses because they are committed to preventing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee from being confirmed.

“They’re never gonna be happy. This is about their attempt to create a paradigm shift,” Judge Jeanine said, arguing Democrats no longer care about burden of proof, presumption of innocence or proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“None of this stuff matters to them.”