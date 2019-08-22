Judge invites alleged Jeffrey Epstein victims to speak at hearing in wake of his death

The federal judge overseeing the case against Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday ordered a hearing to discuss prosecutors’ effort to dismiss the indictment against the alleged sex trafficker in the wake of his death.

In a court filing, US District Court Judge Richard Berman said he believed the August 27 hearing would help shed light on the conclusion of the case against Epstein. The New York City medical examiner determined Epstein died by suicide while in jail on August 10.

“The court believes that where, as here, a defendant has died before any judgment has been entered against him, the public may still have an informational interest in the process by which the prosecutor seeks dismissal of an indictment,” the judge wrote.

Even prior to Epstein’s death, the case had attracted intense public interest.

The judge added that Epstein’s alleged victims may speak at the hearing, along with their lawyers, prosecutors and Epstein’s defense team. – READ MORE