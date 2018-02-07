Judge Instructs James Madison University To Pay Record Settlement To Student Railroaded By Sex Assault Panel

A federal judge has recommended that James Madison University pay nearly $850,000 in damages to an anonymous student who says the school punished him for a rape he didn’t commit, using a secretive process that didn’t allow him to confront witnesses or present evidence.

The complainant, John Doe, won his lawsuit against James Madison just before Christmas, according to The College Fix, when another federal court judge found that the school had violated his Constitutional right to due process when they gave him a five and a half year suspension based on a bizarre “double jeopardy” clause contained in a 2011 Obama Administration directive to institutions of higher education.

The “Dear Colleague” letter instructed schools to suspend the guarantee against double jeopardy if further evidence presented itself after a student had been cleared of a sexual assault. In Doe’s case, he was accused of rape by a female classmate and exonerated by a faculty panel.

But then, his accuser, “Jane Roe,” complained that she wasn’t given a fair hearing, and James Madison empaneled a second investigative body — this time, one that did not allow Doe to present evidence or confront witnesses — who leveled a punishment against Doe, even though they never effectively found him guilty of any crime. – READ MORE

