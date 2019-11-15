Judge In Planned Parenthood Trial Orders Guilty Verdict Against Journalist

The judge in the “Baby Body Parts” trial of activist and journalist David Daleiden has ordered the jury find him guilty of trespassing at Planned Parenthood conferences and clinics — before the jury retired to consider a verdict.

Planned Parenthood is suing Daleiden and his colleagues after they released secretly recorded videos of executives haggling over the sale and price of baby body parts from abortions in their facilities.

Daleiden is contesting all the charges. However, Judge William Orrick told the jury that he has decided to find Daleiden guilty of trespass during his undercover journalism. Daleiden previously lost an attempt to have Judge Orrick removed from the case, alleging he was biased against the defendants.

Thejudge stated that the jury must find that Daleiden and others “trespassed at the 2014 Forum in Miami, Florida; at the 2015 MeDC meeting in Orlando, Florida; and the 2015 National Conference in Washington, D.C.”

"I have already determined that these defendants trespassed at each of these locations. Because I determined that these defendants trespassed, the law assumes that Planned Parenthood has been harmed and is entitled to an award of nominal damages such as one dollar for each trespass," he told the jury as the trial comes to a conclusion.