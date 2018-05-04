Judge in Manafort Case Drops Hammer on Mueller; Alleges He is Out to Hurt Trump

A federal judge expressed deep skepticism Friday in the bank fraud case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, at one point saying he believes that Mueller’s motivation is to oust President Donald Trump from office.

“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud,” District Judge T.S. Ellis said to prosecutor Michael Dreeben, at times losing his temper. Ellis said prosecutors were interested in Manafort because of his potential to provide material that would lead to Trump’s “prosecution or impeachment,” Ellis said.

“That’s what you’re really interested in,” said Ellis, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

He repeated his suspicion several times in the hour-long court hearing.

This is wild. The Judge presiding over the Manafort case just said “Cmon Man” to Mueller’s team and accused them of lying h/t @PfeifferDC pic.twitter.com/awfQnB9k0g — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 4, 2018

At one point, Ellis posed a hypothetical question, speaking as if he were the prosecutor, about why Mueller’s office referred a criminal investigation about Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to New York authorities and kept the Manafort case in Virginia.

Were they “not interested in it to further our core effort to get Trump,” Ellis said, mimicking a prosecutor in the case. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1