Judge in Hunter Biden’s Arkansas paternity case abruptly recuses himself

The circuit court judge overseeing Hunter Biden‘s paternity case, Don McSpadden, recused himself without reason on Tuesday, just days after a private investigation firm sought to intercede in the case.

D&A Investigations, based in Florida, filed a “Notice of Fraud and Counterfeiting and Production of Evidence” with the court on Dec. 23, claiming Hunter Biden “established bank and financial accounts with Morgan Stanley et al” for Burisma Holdings – where he served as a former board member – to satisfy a “money laundering scheme.”

McSpadden had the request stricken from the record on grounds that it violated state procedural rules, which required the intervening party to raise a claim that shared a “question of law or fact in common” with the existing case. Biden’s legal team had told the court that D&A’s filing was riddled with falsehoods and clearly procedurally improper.

In another court filing from Dec. 27, D&A claimed it had provided attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts, the plaintiff, "access to bank account records" that show proof of "fraud and counterfeiting." D&A sought to be officially added as a party to the case, in an effort to support Roberts' claim and provide proof of Biden's alleged criminal activity.