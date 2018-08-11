Judge holds former Roger Stone aide in contempt for refusing to testify: report

An associate of Roger Stone has been held in contempt for refusing to testify before the grand jury in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to The Washington Post.

U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell ordered Andrew Miller to be held in contempt after a sealed hearing on Miller’s refusal to not testify before the grand jury. She placed a stay on that order until Monday, as his lawyers file an appeal.

Miller’s attorney Paul Kamenar told the Post that his client was “held in contempt, which we asked him to be in order for us to appeal the judge’s decision to the court of appeals.”

Miller had previously challenged the subpoena ordering him to testify before the grand jury, arguing that Mueller’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional. Howell rejected that argument in a 93-page opinion earlier this month, ordering him to appear before the grand jury and hand over documents in the probe. – READ MORE

The war of words between Trump ally Roger Stone and former Trump campaign advisor Sam Nunberg got quite ugly on Friday.

The latest round in their feud began when Nunberg appeared on MSNBC predicted that Stone would be indicted in the Mueller probe.

“Roger is a critical piece to Mueller’s narrative,” Nunberg told MSNBC host Ari Melber. “What they are doing is that they are going into Roger’s personal finances and so when I think Roger is indicted-”

“You expect him to be indicted?” Melber asked.

“Yes, I do,” Nunberg responded, adding that it’ll be for a “broad charge” for being part of a conspiracy to “defraud America.”

Good Evening…Roger Stone On Sam Numberg…. pic.twitter.com/owamWTrNLX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 4, 2018

“Sam Nunberg is both a drug addict and an alcoholic with a very small penis,” Stone began his post. “He was fired from his first job at Jay Sekalow‘s legal foundation for drunkenly pissing on the floor in his bosses office.” – READ MORE

