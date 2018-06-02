Judge Hands Student Banned From Wearing Trump Shirt to School a Big Win

An Oregon teenager got in trouble with his high school after he wore a T-shirt bearing a message of support for President Donald Trump’s proposal for a wall on the southern border. On Thursday, a federal judge handed him a big win in what had become a fight over free speech.

According to KGW, 18-year-old senior Addison Barnes faced a ten-day suspension in January after he refused to cover or remove his shirt which read “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Company,” and featured the famous Trump quote, “The wall just got 10 feet taller.”

He filed a lawsuit which argued that the school had violated his First Amendment rights. Even the ACLU of Oregon said Barnes was in the right and the school was wrong to censor him, even as they disapproved of the message conveyed by his “mean-spirited” shirt.

The Oregonian reported this week that Barnes has now been vindicated by a federal judge who issued a temporary restraining order against Liberty High School that prevents it from enforcing its prohibition against Barnes wearing the disputed shirt.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman, after weighing the school’s concern over what they viewed as “disruptive” to an orderly school setting, ruled that the school couldn’t justify censoring the student’s free political speech. – READ MORE

